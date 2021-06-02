Pullman’s annual Fourth of July fireworks show will return to its original home at Sunnyside Park this summer.
The Pullman Chamber of Commerce announced the location Tuesday in a news release.
The fireworks were launched from Steve Mader’s property north of Pullman last year because COVID-19 restrictions prohibited people from gathering in the park.
Chamber Executive Director Marie Dymkoski said Sunnyside Park is the preferred location because fireworks shot from there are more visible to a large number of residents than other areas of the city.
Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson said with the increasing number of people vaccinated against COVID-19, the city felt it was safe to hold the event at Sunnyside Park.
The community is allowed to watch the show from the park but is still strongly encouraged to practice social distancing.
Dymkoski said the city is confident that most people who will attend are vaccinated or will wear a mask to protect others.
“Outdoors is certainly a great place to meet with your friends and family if you feel comfortable doing so,” she said.
The chamber will not be hosting a barbecue, music event or providing additional facilities at Sunnyside Park as it has done in the past.
Food and beverages may be brought to the park, but alcohol and smoking is prohibited.
The fireworks are largely funded by community donations, which can be made at the Pullman Chamber of Commerce and website. The chamber’s goal is to raise $16,000 to pay for the fireworks.
This July Fourth will mark the 44th year Pullman has held a fireworks show.
Johnson said that as the country is working toward normalcy this summer, Pullman is following suit by continuing this summertime tradition.
“This is one way we can get close to normal,” Johnson said.
Another Pullman summertime tradition will have to be altered this year because of limitations caused by COVID-19. The city will not hold a traditional National Lentil Festival in August.
Dymkoski announced this in early May, saying the city had too little time to plan the large-scale annual event thanks to COVID-19 restrictions. Instead, she said, the city may partner with local restaurants, retailers and musicians to hold events in smaller settings.
The National Lentil Festival organizers announced on Facebook last week that they are planning a weeklong series of events related to Lentil Fest in August.
Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.