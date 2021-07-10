Bringing home the bronze

The Colfax Senior League girls fastpitch softball team team placed third in a recent softball tournament in Moscow. The team consists of 15 players, grades 6-8, from Colfax and Steptoe, and is coached by Jaime and Aaron Colyar and Mary Jean Inman. The girls fastpitch softball league is part of the Pullman Parks and Recreation with teams from Colfax, Pullman, Colton/Uniontown, Moscow, Genesse, Potlatch, Orofino and Kendrick. Pictured in the front row, left to right, are Riley Hennigar, Isabella Huntley, Liliana Davis, Sofie Colyar and team assistant Neveah Inman. In the back row, left to right, are Micah Bretveld, Macy Bretveld, Marchele McNeilly, Ainslee Imler, Lola Hennigar, Hailey Vandenbark, Kirsten Akesson, Layla Inman, Nathalia Batteron and Keianna Rudd. Grace Jones is not pictured.
