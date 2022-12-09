The Light Up the Season parade kicked off with the lighting of the tree and a song in Friendship Square.
The tree was adorned with lights and messages of support and condolence for the families of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin (see related story above). Yellow roses lined the fence around the tree.
As the parade went down Main Street, sirens sounded from the fire truck and ambulance and all lights were on. The Inland Harmony Chorus sang carols up and down the street as the floats were judged, and the group moved in front of the tree before the parade started.
Floats began to line up as early at 4 p.m. along Main Street despite the slight snow and cold temperatures. The Mountain View 4-H club from Moscow was hard at work inflating a Rudolph and hanging lights to the Christmas carols.
Paxton Dorigo, president of the club, said it was the group’s second year in the parade and first with a float. He’s been a member for five years and has served as president for one.
“My favorite part was planning and seeing all the kids enjoy themselves,” Dorigo said.
As early as 5 p.m., families started to line the street hoping to get a good spot to watch the parade. As the show started, the children waited for their chance to get candy from the passing cars. The Grinch joined in the parade as well, handing out candy for a float.
For Troy resident and Lewiston Roundup Rodeo Court Princess Emily Ecklund, participating in the Moscow event was an easy addition to the parade lineup during her year in the Roundup court. Ecklund, when not being royalty, is in training to be a pilot at the Pullman-Moscow Airport.
“It’s really exciting to be the person I looked up to as a kid,” Ecklund said.
Also in attendance from the Lewiston Roundup Court was Queen Lexi Way, a sophomore at the University of Idaho in pre-veterinary medicine.
This year, the best youth submission was the St. Mary’s Parish school, with many of the students joining in. The best business was determined to be Washington Trust Bank, with a full trailer complete with the bank mascot. The best general float was the Latah County Democrats, with a car full of lights.
The best use of lights went to Idaho Central Credit Union, and the best city submission was the Public Works Department, with its Merry Kissmas float. The city’s float was complete with employees dressed as members of the band Kiss.
The winner of the downtown DeLIGHTful competition will be announced via social media on the City of Moscow Facebook page. The top four businesses as of the parade were Latah Realty LLC, Moscow Contemporary, Moscow Axe Throwing and Cafe Artista.