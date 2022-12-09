The Light Up the Season parade kicked off with the lighting of the tree and a song in Friendship Square.

The tree was adorned with lights and messages of support and condolence for the families of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin (see related story above). Yellow roses lined the fence around the tree.

As the parade went down Main Street, sirens sounded from the fire truck and ambulance and all lights were on. The Inland Harmony Chorus sang carols up and down the street as the floats were judged, and the group moved in front of the tree before the parade started.

Tags

Recommended for you