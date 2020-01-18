Washington State University professor Lydia Gerber will speak at the Pullman League of Women Voters Brown Bag from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Hecht Room of Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman.
Gerber will speak on mindfulness, a psychological process or meditation of being aware of the present that seeks to enhance people’s ability to cope with anxiety and stress.
Gerber will offer a brief mindfulness practice and discuss a new mindfulness certificate offered through the WSU Honors College.