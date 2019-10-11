The Pullman League of Women Voters and the Neill Public Library will sponsor a Brown Bag presentation noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Hecht Room at Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman.
Nathan Weller, chairman of the Poverty Awareness Task Force, and Jeff Guyeet, executive director of the Community Action Center, will lead the presentation, which will focus on issues related to poverty in Whitman County, including homelessness, housing, food security, health care and the warming shelter.