Brush fires close I-90

A water-dropping airplane finds its target Monday afternoon to help firefighters control a fast-moving brush fire southwest of Spokane.

 Spokane Valley Fire Department

Crews worked quickly Monday afternoon to stop wind-whipped brush fires that briefly closed Interstate 90 and led to temporary evacuations of homes about 25 miles south of Spokane.

A fire near Ritzville closed I-90 in both directions between mile 218 and 220. Left lanes in both directions were later reopened after the flames were corralled and the smoke began clearing.

Another fire, called the Snider Road Fire, started near Fishtrap in Lincoln County and was driven by wind gusts as strong as 40 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

