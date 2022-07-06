The United States continued to grow older in 2021, but several counties in northern Idaho and southeastern Washington bucked that trend.
Newly released demographic data from the U.S. Census Bureau indicates that median ages declined — or at least didn’t increase — in five of the eight counties in the region.
Specific median ages weren’t immediately available at the county level. However, the median population age either remained flat or decreased as much as 0.4 years in Clearwater, Idaho, Asotin and Garfield counties in 2021, compared to 2020.
The median age decreased at least 0.5 years in Lewis County, according to the census data. It increased between 0.1 and 0.5 years in Latah, Nez Perce and Whitman counties.
For Idaho, Washington and the United States as a whole, median ages increased 0.3 years. For the U.S., that was the largest year-over-year increase since at least 2000. Idaho’s median age increased to 37.4 years, compared to 38.7 for Washington and 38.8 for the U.S.
Fifty years ago, the median age in the United States was about 28. It topped 35 in 2000 and has steadily increased since then.
Maine was the only state to see a decrease in its median age in 2021. However, it dropped from 44.8 to 44.7 and remains the oldest state in the nation.
Utah was the youngest, with a median age of 31.8.
By comparison, the median age in Japan is about 48.6.
Besides the population age data, the Census Bureau also released demographic information about state racial characteristics and housing units.
Idaho was the fastest-growing state in the nation last year, for the fifth consecutive year, up 2.9% from the year before.
That growth turned out to be multi-racial: The state led the country in percentage increase in its white population, at 2.8%. It also had the highest percentage increase in its black, Asian and Native American populations, at 5.7%, 5.4% and 3.3%, respectively. The Hispanic population increased 4.2%.
By comparison, Washington, which grew 2.6% overall, saw a 0.1% decrease in its white population. Its black, Asian and Native American populations increased 2%, 2.5% and 0.8%, respectively, according to the census data. The Hispanic population increased 2%.
In terms of housing, every county in the region saw at least a minor increase in total number of units in 2021 compared to 2020.
Whitman County had the most housing units, with 21,023. However, that was just 44.1% of the total county population.
Similarly, Nez Perce and Latah counties had 18,491 and 17,413 units, respectively, but that was 43.6% and 43.2% of the total population.
Asotin County had 10,217 housing units, according to the Census Bureau, which was 45.6% of the population. Lewis County had 1,821 units, or 49% of the population. Clearwater County had 4,598 units or 51.7% of the population, and and Idaho County had 8,887 units or 52.2% of the population. Garfield County had 1,199 units, which was 51.1% of the population.
Washington as a whole had a little over 3.25 million housing units, which equaled 42.1% of the population. Idaho had about 775,000 housing units, or 40.8% of the population.
