BOISE — Although no one at the Idaho Capitol can see into the future, lawmakers are tasked with doing the best they can each year as they try to predict how much revenue will come in and set a budget based on that number. This year, the job seems to be exceptionally difficult.

“As we had the different agencies and businesses and colleges come in, they were kind of polarized,” said Sen. Kevin Cook, co-chairperson of the Economic Outlook and Revenue Assessment Committee. “Usually it’s a little bit closer but this year there was quite some divergence.”

The joint committee comes up with its own revenue forecast, separate from the governor’s prediction. Its members’ individual estimates varied wildly this year, with fiscal year 2023 estimates ranging by about $650 million and fiscal 2024 estimates ranging by about $1.14 billion.

Recommended for you