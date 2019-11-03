The Pullman High School Booster Auction will begin with a silent auction and no-host bar at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Ensminger Pavilion at Washington State University, 455 Lincoln Drive, Pullman.
A buffet dinner donated by Fork in the Road will begin at 7 p.m., followed by a Dessert Dash with desserts donated by student groups at PHS.
A live auction will feature a one-of-a-kind chess set, PHS logo art made by high school students and a year of flowers from Neill’s Flowers and Gifts. Experiences such as a Brews and Bites pairing dinner at Birch and Barley and the opportunity to help broadcast the PHS homecoming game will also be at auction.
Neill’s has committed to donate all centerpieces for the event, which will be auctioned off at the end of the evening.
Cost is $45. Tickets are available at pullmanhighboosters.org, or at the door the night of the auction.
This event is the major fundraiser for PHS Boosters, and all funds raised go back to the students in the form of grants for their activities.