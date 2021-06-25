Building magic

Zach Wilkinson/Daily NewsOn Thursday morning, visitors of all ages were invited to the Moscow Public Library to build fairy homes on the library grounds as part of a “Fairyopolis” event. While wearing a homemade dandelion hat, Moscow Public Library outreach specialist Mason Neil observes 10-year-old Solomon Schmidt’s fairy home that he calls “Feather Shell.”

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

