Building magic

On Thursday morning, visitors of all ages were invited to the Moscow Public Library to build fairy homes on the library grounds as part of a “Fairyopolis” event. While wearing a homemade dandelion hat, Moscow Public Library outreach specialist Mason Neil observes 10-year-old Solomon Schmidt’s fairy home that he calls “Feather Shell.”
