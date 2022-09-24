Bulldozers in the dirt

Bulldozers were hard at work Tuesday as U.S. Highway 95 rerouting project pushes forward on that section of the approximately 5-mile project. This photograph was taken just south of the Moscow city limits with Paradise Ridge in the background by Moscow's Keith Gunther.

Bulldozers were hard at work Tuesday as U.S. Highway 95 rerouting project pushes forward on that section of the approximately 5-mile project. This photograph was taken just south of the Moscow city limits with Paradise Ridge in the background by Moscow’s Keith Gunther.

Tags

Recommended for you