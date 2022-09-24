Bulldozers in the dirt

Bulldozers were hard at work Tuesday as U.S. Highway 95 rerouting project pushes forward on that section of the approximately 5-mile project. This photograph was taken just south of the Moscow city limits with Paradise Ridge in the background by Moscow’s Keith Gunther.
