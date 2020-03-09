The Northwest Cancer Foundation of Hope will host the eighth annual Bunko for a Cause cancer benefit fundraiser at 5 p.m. Friday at the Latah County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow.
Proceeds will assist people in Latah and Whitman counties who have cancer.
Registration is $30 per player and covers entry fee, buffet-style dinner catered by Palouse Caboose and one ticket into the raffle drawing. Beer, wine and signature cocktails will be available for purchase.
Players can register online at bit.ly/BFAC2020 or by mail by emailing nwhope@gmail.com to request a registration form.