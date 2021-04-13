Burn practice

A firefighter from Fire District No. 14, which is comprised of Colton and Uniontown, spreads flames across a field near the state line about 10 miles south of Moscow on Sunday afternoon. The firefighters were performing a prescribed burn that was also used as practice for wild land fire fighting. Both Fire District No. 14 and Asotin County Fire District No. 1 used the burn as practice on Sunday.
