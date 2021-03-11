According to a survey, Whitman County residents want the updated county comprehensive plan to promote a diversity of businesses, preserve agriculture and protect natural resources.
These issues were discussed during a virtual public meeting Wednesday involving Whitman County officials regarding efforts to fully update the Whitman County Comprehensive Plan.
The plan serves as a guiding document for the county’s planning decisions. It has not been fully updated since 1978.
A survey to get feedback on the plan was made available to the public this year and has garnered 280 responses. That survey is available at whitmancounty.org/513/Comprehensive-Plan.
Officials on Wednesday talked about the potential to change the comprehensive plan to promote more diversity in businesses in the agricultural district of the county.
Whitman County Planner Alan Thomson said the 43-year-old code is restrictive and only allows a limited number of activities in the agricultural district. Updating it could allow for more commercial or light industrial zoning to invite more businesses to the area.
As an example, he mentioned that mini storage units are currently not allowed in the agricultural districts. He said there are likely many other business opportunities that could be available if regulations are changed.
“There’s probably a bunch of others that we could make it easier to have businesses instead of having to go through a contentious zone change or a contentious conditional use,” Thomson said.
The issue of quarries was also brought up during Wednesday’s meeting. A quarry can be a contentious issue to nearby property owners who fear it will lower property values.
Thomson suggested the comprehensive plan could have language to help people understand that quarries are a necessary resource.
“My hope is that we can clarify some of that in the new edition of this, to help people understand if you build your house out in the county, it doesn’t mean that there can’t be anything else around you or near you,” he said.
Whitman County Commissioner Michael Largent raised a point that changing regulations could encourage more people to live near the smaller communities of Whitman County.
“We’ve seen a population decrease in the rural areas and that’s not entirely positive for these rural communities,” Michale Largent said.
Thomson suggested one change could be to allow for two houses per legal lot. He said a number of farmers have asked to build a second house on their property and Whitman County Commissioner Art Swannack said there were several public comments from people wanting their relatives to live near them on their lot so they can care for them.
The county is planning to have an in-person meeting about the comprehensive plan in July. For more information, visit the county’s website.
