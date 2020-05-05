Small Moscow businesses could see financial relief in their sewer rates while those that impact the sewer system more could bear a more proportionate cost.
In a memo from Moscow Environmental Services Department Coordinator Tyler Thompson to City Supervisor Gary Riedner and Deputy City Supervisor of public works and service Tyler Palmer, it’s noted that the current structure leans heavily on the base rate revenue, which puts extra burden on those restaurants that are contributing the least volume and loading to the conveyance and treatment systems.
In order to increase equity among users, the base rate should be reduced and, if needed, consumption rates — which are calculated based on the volume of wastewater contributed by the individual customer to the system — adjusted to account for actual wastewater contributions during the current rate study, the memo said.
The city is also proposing simplifying its eight commercial sewer rate classes into three — commercial low, medium and high, Riedner said at a virtual Moscow City Council meeting Monday. He said the classes would be set up based on the volume of sewer discharge from each of the business classes.
The memo said the new three-tier classification system would shift the rate structure to focus more heavily on consumption charges than on base rates. It would be particularly impactful in the commercial high class.
It would result in lower monthly sewer bills for those with lower consumption and would better reflect a customer’s actual loading on the system, the memo said.
Additionally, staff has been examining the most effective way to assess and charge mixed-use customers, where multiple classes are present in a building served by a single meter, the memo said. In order to further the goals of simplification, all future mixed-use accounts would be charged at the highest sewer use rate for all consumption.
On Monday, the council authorized city staff to proceed with the proposed changes to business classifications in the sewer rate and proceed with the Citizens Rate Committee Process.
Riedner said the committee will be made up of eight to 10 ratepayers from across the business class spectrum as well as a city councilor. The committee members will review the proposals and make recommendations to the city council.
“What I really like about this is that it simplifies things, and it actually does seem to tie more into actual usage, which I think is part of what has been problematic just recently,” said Councilor Brandy Sullivan.
In other business, the council:
Accepted the $43,545 low bid from Germer Construction Inc. of Moscow and authorized staff approval of construction change orders in an amount not to exceed 10 percent of the contract amount for an Itani Park pathway project. The project mainly includes the installation of 200 feet of pathway connecting the park northward to Crestview Drive. The engineer’s estimate was $33,196.75.
Accepted the $82,252 low bid from Knox Concrete LLC of Lewiston and authorized staff approval of construction change orders in an amount not to exceed 10 percent of the contract amount for the Jim Lyle Rotary Park equipment pad project. The project includes preparing the southeast playground at the park, located on F Street and Orchard Avenue, for the installation of a new playground structure and installing 126 feet of Americans with Disabilities Act—compliant sidewalk. The engineer’s estimate for the project was $59,548.
