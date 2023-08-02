Cabinet member, WSU anoint building

Washington State University CAHNRS Dean Wendy Powers, from left, WSU Provost Elizabeth Chilton, Sen. Patty Murray, US Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, USDA Chief Scientist Chavonda Jacobs-Young, Agricultural Research Service Administrator Simon Liu participate in a groundbreaking for the new Plant Sciences Building Tuesday in Pullman.
The U.S. secretary of agriculture visited Pullman on Tuesday to participate in the groundbreaking of a state-of-the-art Washington State University building.
Secretary Tom Vilsack was joined by congressional, federal and university leaders to celebrate the Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service Plant Sciences Building located across the street from Martin Stadium.
Vilsack told the crowd in attendance to imagine the researchers and students in that building solving future agricultural problems that could help millions of people.
“Imagine the spark, the passion, the energy, the excitement that occurs when the solution is discovered,” he said. “That’s what this facility is about.”
Members of the WSU Departments of plant pathology, crop, soil sciences and horticulture will share lab and office space with federal researchers to improve crops and reduce the effects of diseases, pests and weeds on agriculture.
Washington Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers attended the event and said the work being done in the new building will help farmers overcome pressing challenges.
“Right now farmers are faced with emerging and invasive diseases and pests, unpredictable weather patterns, an ever-changing market,” she said. “So that’s why this facility is so important and it’s why we’ve all worked so hard to make it happen.”
The building is anticipated to open in 2025
The project has been in the works for years. Washington Sen. Patty Murray and McMorris Rodgers spoke about the work to attain nearly $125 million in federal funding.
Murray said she had been pushing for funding for more than a decade, an effort that was delayed by COVID-19.
“In Congress, just like in farming and research, good things often take patience and perseverance and persistence,” Murray said.
Vilsack said assisting farmers and producers is essential, because the food security they provide allows the rest of the population to pursue their own hopes and dreams.
“Each one of us should be thankful at this groundbreaking for the science that will take place that will help those farmers, ranchers and producers continue to be productive,” Vilsack said.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is providing the planning, contracting, design and construction contract oversight for this project.