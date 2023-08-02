Cabinet member, WSU anoint building

Washington State University CAHNRS Dean Wendy Powers, from left, WSU Provost Elizabeth Chilton, Sen. Patty Murray, US Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, USDA Chief Scientist Chavonda Jacobs-Young, Agricultural Research Service Administrator Simon Liu participate in a groundbreaking for the new Plant Sciences Building Tuesday in Pullman.

 Anthony Kuipers/Daily News

The U.S. secretary of agriculture visited Pullman on Tuesday to participate in the groundbreaking of a state-of-the-art Washington State University building.

Secretary Tom Vilsack was joined by congressional, federal and university leaders to celebrate the Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service Plant Sciences Building located across the street from Martin Stadium.

Vilsack told the crowd in attendance to imagine the researchers and students in that building solving future agricultural problems that could help millions of people.

