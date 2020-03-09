Dr. Marcella Szablewicz of Pace University in New York City will present “From Internet Addicts to e-Sports Athletes: Digital Game Culture in China” at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Room 45 at the Teacher Learning Center on the University of Idaho campus in Moscow.
Szablewicz specializes in the study of youth cultures in China, especially in the area of online gaming. Her talk will examine how questions of class and power sometimes impact assessment of whether or not a gamer has a “healthy” leisure pursuit or an “unhealthy” addiction, and how youth cope with and challenge dominant perceptions about failure in contemporary China.
The talk is part of the UI Confucius Institute’s China on the Palouse Speakers Series.