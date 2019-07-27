The city of Moscow will have three open positions for City Council during the Nov. 5 General Election.
Declaration of Candidacy forms are available now through Sept. 6. Forms are required to run for office, and according to the State of Idaho, must be picked up and submitted in hardcopy. Forms can be picked up and dropped off to Moscow City Clerk Laurie Hapkins at Moscow City Hall, 206 E. Third St., Suite 300.
Potential candidates may begin fundraising prior to filing Declaration for Candidacy forms, however, they must complete and submit an Appointment and Certification of Political Treasurer Form (State of Idaho Form C-1) prior to receiving any campaign funds. According to state statute, the ACPT form must be submitted electronically. A digital copy may be emailed or delivered to the City Clerk at lhopkins@ci.moscow.id.us or to Moscow City Hall. The form may be found at www.ci.moscow.id.us/371/2019-Campaign-Finance-Forms.
All rules and regulations outlined by the Idaho State Statute for campaign finance are included in the State of Idaho Campaign Finance Reporting Manual, which is available at city hall or online at ci.moscow.id.us/370/Election-Information.
Contact the Moscow City Clerk for questions about the election process at (208) 883-7015, hopkins@ci.moscow.id.us or in person.