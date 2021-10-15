Critical race theory and overcoming challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic were among the topics discussed by two Pullman School District Board candidates Thursday in a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Pullman.
Incumbent Nathan Roberts participated in the forum with his challenger, Carolina Silva. Their names will be on the election ballots that will be mailed to the public today.
The COVID-19 pandemic and the obstacles it creates for the school district were significant discussion points Thursday, but Silva brought up another issue that she finds pressing as well.
She claimed there is a lack of policies preventing critical race theory from being implemented in schools. According to Silva, critical race theory suggests a child’s racial and physical characteristics determine their value, perspective and success in life.
She said it is harmful and does not even the playing field for students.
“It violates your child’s ability to thrive emotionally and intellectually by teaching them that they are either the oppressors or victims according to societal standards,” she said.
Roberts said he does not know much about critical race theory, but said the district participates in equity training and “the two are often confused.”
“To my knowledge all we teach our school directors is equity, how to promote equity in education, how to promote a feeling of belongingness with all of our students,” he said.
Roberts said he is not aware of any curriculum that includes critical race theory.
Roberts said one of his biggest concerns is getting through the COVID-19 pandemic and making up for the learning loss caused by the disruptions of the past year and a half.
He said the board was at the mercy of mandates from Gov. Jay Inslee and the Washington State Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction. Roberts said he does not know what the board could have done differently during that time.
“I think that our board really cares about kids, we care about the students, we care about our employees and we tried to do what was absolutely best for all of them,” he said.
Robert said he does not want to make any radical changes, but rather get back to education.
“What I would love to do in the next four years is just get over this pandemic,” he said. “Get back to learning, get back to education, start working on our test scores, start decreasing these income and race gaps in our testing, and in our education and in our performance metrics and our placements.”
Silva said the changes she wants to see include providing more critical training focused on special education, ensuring schools do not close down and allowing parents to be more involved in the district’s decision making.
She said there are consequences when the board does not communicate well with parents.
“If we feel there is a lack of communication, or there’s no communication, it’s a one-way street, you’re going to get parents taking their kids out,” she said. “You’re going to start losing students to neighboring schools, private schools, alternative placements, homeschooling if you don’t communicate with parents.”
A video of Thursday’s forum will be posted on the League of Women Voters of Pullman YouTube Channel.
Pullman City Council candidates in Ward 1, Al Sorensen and Francis Benjamin, also were invited to Thursday’s forum to answer questions, but Sorensen could not make it because he was not feeling well. The forum centered on the school board candidates.
Though Benjamin did not answer any questions, the League of Women Voters did allow him time to introduce himself and explain why he is running for a seat on Pullman City Council. He has previously served on the City Council from 2003-15. Sorensen is the incumbent in the Ward 1 seat.
Benjamin said his goals as a councilmember include making sure Pullman has amenities for people of all ages and cultures, improving downtown, being involved in the construction of a south bypass road, and ensuring the city has long-term water sources.
Dan Records and Megan Guido are running unopposed for the two other open seats on the Pullman City Council.
Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.