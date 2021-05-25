As of Monday, 165 candidates have filed to run for election to the 133 Whitman County offices open for the August 3 primary election.
Here are some of the candidates that will be on the ballot this summer.
In Pullman, six candidates are running for Pullman City Council. Eric Fejeran, Francis Benjamin and Max Williams are running against incumbent Al Sorensen for the Ward 1 seat.
Incumbent Dan Records is running unopposed for reelection to the Ward 2 seat. Megan Guido is running unopposed for the Ward 3 seat held by Brandon Chapman, who will not run for reelection.
For the Pullman School District, Carolina Silva and Nathan Roberts will run for the District 4 seat. Amanda Tanner will run unopposed for the District 5 seat.
Tricia Grantham, Jeff Elbracht and Reid West are running for the Pullman Regional Hospital’s Board of Directors.
Blaine Golden, Hillary Hoffman, Anne Ellithorpe McRae, Crystn Guenthner and Travis Schaefer filed to run for Colfax City Council.
Voters will have plenty of options to choose from in the Palouse City Council race.
Jim Fielder, Travis Deerkop, Scott Storch, Leslie Jo Sena, Robert Brooks, Brad Pearce, Sarah Bofenkamp, Tim Sievers, Tracy Stewart, Libby Akin, Sam Brink, Ron Weller and Ann Barrington have all filed to run for open seats in Palouse.
Cory Cucchiara is the only candidate to file for the Colton Town Council race.
Lynn Soto and Mike Shore are running for mayor of Uniontown. Jack Espy and Mark Davis are running for the Uniontown Town Council.
Rhonda Anderson and Crystle Morgan are running for Albion Town Council.
Karl Webber and Tom Kammerzell are running for reelection to the Port of Whitman County.
Mark Clinton, Denise Culbertson and Jennifer Hauser are running for the open Colfax School District Board of Directors seats. Heidi Evans and Jessica Twigg-Harris are running for Palouse School District Board of Director positions.
The complete list can be found at bit.ly/3fnpBkB.