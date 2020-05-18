There will be plenty of contested federal, state and local elections in Washington this year, both during the August primary and November general election, according to the Washington secretary of state’s website. The weeklong candidate filing period ended Friday.
In statewide races, the only constitutional officer who isn’t seeking another term in office is Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib, who announced earlier this year that he plans to join the Jesuit religious order.
Twelve candidates tossed their hats into the ring to replace Habib. That was less than a third of the 37 candidates — including two-term incumbent Gov. Jay Inslee — who filed to run for governor. The complete list of statewide candidates can be found on the secretary of state’s website, at www.sos.wa.gov/elections.
The federal, legislative and local candidates who will appear on ballots in southeastern Washington (with their party affiliation and incumbents marked with an “I”) include:
Federal
U.S. House, 5th Congressional District (two-year term) — Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane (I); Stephen Major, R-Spokane Valley; Chris Armitage, D-Spokane Valley; Dave Wilson, D-Spokane; Brendan O’Regan, independent (lists a Seattle address)
Washington Legislature
9th Legislative District Senate (four-year term) — Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville (I)
House Position 1 (two-year term) — Mary Dye, R-Pomeroy (I); Brett Borden, Libertarian-Pullman
House Position 2 (two-year term) — Joe Schmick, R-Colfax (I)
Whitman County
County Commissioner District 1 (four-year term) — Art Swannack, R-Lamont (I)
County Commissioner District 2 (four-year term) — Dean Kinzer, R-Pullman (I); Tom Handy, Pullman, no party preference
Superior Court Judge (four-year term; nonpartisan) — Gary Libey (I)