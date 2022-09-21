Candidate for Congress hopes to bring politics back to finding solutions

Growing up on the land her family homesteaded six generations ago, Kaylee Peterson heard a lot of stories about how things used to be.
She heard about the hard work and determination of those early settlers, about their willingness to pull together and help each other in times of need.
From a young age, she was taught about community and collaboration, about grit and perseverance.
“I grew up listening to my grandfather talk about Idaho values.” Peterson said during a recent town hall meeting in Lewiston. Those values “boil down to the respect we all have for one another.”
As the Democratic challenger in the race for U.S. representative for Idaho’s 1st Congressional District, Peterson hopes to carry those values with her back to Washington, D.C.
She told the small crowd at the Lewiston Community Center that, if elected, she plans to join the House Problem Solvers Caucus, which seeks bipartisan compromises on a variety of policy issues.
She also promised to “spend every waking moment” working on solutions to the problems that affect Idaho.
“My job is to bring us together,” Peterson said. “None of these problems are ever going to get solved if we continue the way we’ve been going.”
Peterson goes up against two-term Republican incumbent Rep. Russ Fulcher and Libertarian candidate Darian Drake in the Nov. 8 general election.
She recognizes that she’s the underdog in the fight, saying it will take voter turnout “in numbers we’ve never seen before” to pull off the upset.
However, Peterson also notes that “the only way anything will change is if we change who sits in office. If we want the system to work for us, we need new people.”
The 32-year-old college student and mother of two has been politically active for almost a quarter century. She was writing letters to President Bill Clinton in 1998, when she was 8 years old, criticizing the bombing of Kosovo. She was field manager for a county commissioner candidate when she was 18.
Although she’s never run for office before in her own right, she’s enjoying the campaign.
“It wasn’t until I started doing this that I found out I love it,” Peterson said.
She took questions from the audience for about an hour Friday, offering her take on everything from term limits to water rights and border security.
She said she has signed a pledge supporting term limits for members of Congress, allowing for a maximum of three terms in the House and two in the Senate. She see’s that as a way to improve accountability and instill greater public trust in the institution.
Peterson also shares concerns about open borders and the influx of illegal drugs, but she’s critical of Republicans for playing politics with the issue, rather than looking for comprehensive solutions.
“Politics is supposed to be about solutions,” she said.
That’s what the pioneers focused on when her forefathers arrived in Idaho, and it’s a tradition she said she’d like to continue for another generation.