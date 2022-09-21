Candidate for Congress hopes to bring politics back to finding solutions

<text>Peterson</text>

Growing up on the land her family homesteaded six generations ago, Kaylee Peterson heard a lot of stories about how things used to be.

She heard about the hard work and determination of those early settlers, about their willingness to pull together and help each other in times of need.

From a young age, she was taught about community and collaboration, about grit and perseverance.

Tags

Recommended for you