A Colfax City Council candidate forum sponsored by the Pullman League of Women Voters and the Whitman County Gazette will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday at The Center at Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax.
Candidates set to appear are: Mark Mackleit and Andrew Stewart for Position 4; Sarina Roberts and Ben Miller for Position 5; Jim Kackman and Dominic Vilareal for Position 6; and Jeremiah Roberts for Position 7. Tom Huntwork, incumbent for Position 7, will be unable to attend because of a prior commitment.
For additional information, contact Deborah Olson from the League of Women Voters at (509) 332-2114 or visit www.lwvpullman.org.