JULIAETTA — The two candidates for Idaho superintendent of public instruction will take part in a Q&A session tonight in Juliaetta before voters make a decision at the polls in November.

Debbie Critchfield, a Republican, and challenger Terry Gilbert, a Democrat, will appear at 7 tonight to face the public during a Q&A session at Juliaetta Elementary School.

Lori Warner, precinct committee officer, and Rick Lawless will be hosting this event and mediator Ryan Lawrence will ask the questions and balance out the conversation if needed.

Tags

Recommended for you