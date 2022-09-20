JULIAETTA — The two candidates for Idaho superintendent of public instruction will take part in a Q&A session tonight in Juliaetta before voters make a decision at the polls in November.
Debbie Critchfield, a Republican, and challenger Terry Gilbert, a Democrat, will appear at 7 tonight to face the public during a Q&A session at Juliaetta Elementary School.
Lori Warner, precinct committee officer, and Rick Lawless will be hosting this event and mediator Ryan Lawrence will ask the questions and balance out the conversation if needed.
“We are trying to not only get them out to vote but have them be informed voters,’’ Warner said. “Sometimes we can be unsure on the ballot.”
Warner mentioned that since this is not a debate, she hopes candidates and audience members keep it friendly by engaging with each other in a civil manner.
“I got a call with concern the other day about possible arguments and having good morale,’’ Warner said. “Lawless and I hope to have a set of rules for the Q&A session that we anticipate will keep it civil.”
Each candidate will have four minutes for each question that’s asked.
Residents of all surrounding towns, such as Moscow and Lewiston, are invited.