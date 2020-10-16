There will not be any quick solutions when it comes to relieving Whitman County’s budgetary pain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the two Whitman County Commissioner candidates.
Two-term incumbent Commissioner Dean Kinzer and challenger Tom Handy answered questions about this and other county issues Thursday in a forum organized by the League of Women Voters of Pullman.
“We don’t have immediate fixes for any of this,” Handy said when asked how the county can cope with a decrease in revenue caused by the pandemic. “Nobody expected it. But we need to make sure that we can cope with things like this a little bit more diversely going forward.”
Kinzer said the county government must live within its means. He said the county will have to use about a quarter to a third of its reserve dollars to balance the budget this year. The county is continuing to look for grants or other assistance from the state and federal government to support the county.
He said the effects of the pandemic will be felt in the budget for a long time.
“It’s going to be probably two or three years before we pull out of this completely,” he said.
If money does become available, Kinzer said he would like to provide more funding for the Emergency Management Department. Doing so would help it provide personal protective equipment and test kits for the county’s hospitals, clinics and dental practices.
He also said it would go toward administrative costs involved in dealing with the aftermath of the wildfire that destroyed Malden and Pine City last month.
Kinzer also pointed out the COVID-19 pandemic has emphasized the need for the county to upgrade and expand its internet technology infrastructure, especially with regard to video conferencing for its meetings and court hearings.
Handy said he would like the county to better support Whitcom, the regional 911 dispatch center, if new money becomes available. The agency, which underwent a change in leadership this year, has dealt with staffing and funding shortages in recent years.
“For some reason it seems like Whitcom has been left to suffer for years due to lack of external support, lack of funding, which is causing a lot of undue stress and problems with staffing,” Handy said.
Handy said this leads Whitcom employees on a “path to burnout.” He would like to see Whitcom supported to the same degree as local schools and hospitals.
“I think they need our undivided support,” Handy said.
Handy said the county needs to focus on planned future growth of its tax base to grow its reserves and better deal with future crises similar to COVID-19.
By growing the budget, the county will also be able to support projects like the Colfax-Albion-Pullman Trail, another topic that was brought during Thursday’s forum.
Kinzer said the county currently cannot support the trail because it has limited revenue and would have to take money away from another department to spend on it.
When asked how the commissioners can help mitigate climate change, Handy said the county needs to ensure its hydropower, wind power and other renewable energy sources stay in operation.
Kinzer said he is in favor of addressing climate change through improving technology as opposed to imposing a carbon tax and emissions regulations, which could put the county in an adversarial position with residents.
The general election is Nov. 3.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.