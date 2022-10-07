Idaho’s Legislative District 6 candidates made their stances clear on topics like abortion and education funding during an event held Thursday evening in Moscow.
The League of Women Voters of Moscow invited all seven of the candidates for the House and Senate to a forum at the Latah County Fairgrounds.
When asked about whether they agree with their party’s platform, many of the candidates brought up the issue of abortion.
Rep. Lori McCann, a Republican who is running for Seat A in the House, said she is pro-life but believes “there are exceptions that must be taken into consideration.”
The Idaho GOP platform states that it opposes all abortion.
“All children should be protected regardless of the circumstances of conception, including persons conceived in rape and incest,” the platform states.
Dan Foreman, a Republican running against Democratic Sen. David Nelson, said standing up for pro-life values will be his top priority in the Senate. He wants to close the “loophole” around rape and incest.
“This nonsense about we can kill our babies, kill off the next generation because it’s not wanted, or inconvenient or because they’re the result of incest or rape is absolute hogwash, and it’s going to be the undoing of this society if we don’t change our ways,” he said.
Nelson said he supports a woman’s autonomy over her body and Tim Gresback, who is running as a Democrat for Seat B in the House, criticized the GOP for not having exceptions for rape or incest.
When it came to the question of whether Idaho should fund vouchers for private or parochial schools, Gresback and fellow Democrat Trish Carter-Goodheart, who is running for Seat A in the House, opposed such legislation because they believe it takes money away from public schools. Nelson also opposes diverting money away from public schools because Idaho needs to fulfill its education funding mandate in the state’s constitution.
McCann said she voted yes on the recent special session bill to fund Idaho public education. She does not support a voucher system, but does support the Empowering Parents grant fund that parents can apply to if they want to send their child to a private school.
Rep. Brandon Mitchell, a Republican running for Seat B in the House, said Idaho has spent nearly a billion dollars on public education in the past five years. He does not know if a voucher system is appropriate but he said Idaho students are not performing.
Foreman and James Hartley, the Constitution Party candidate running for the Senate, both criticized how much money Idaho spends on education because they say it does not improve academic performance, though Foreman does support a voucher system.
The candidates will also be invited to other local forums this month, including one hosted by the Troy Library on Oct. 12 and a Moscow Chamber of Commerce forum on Oct. 19.
The general election is scheduled for Nov. 8.