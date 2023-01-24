A car crash caused a power outage that lasted hours and affected about 130 Avista customers in Pullman this weekend.

Officers at the Pullman Police Department responded to a collision on Orchard Drive around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. When police arrived they found a silver BMW convertible that had left the roadway, crashed into and knocked down a power pole, said Aaron Breshears, operations commander at the department.

The driver, now identified as 23-year-old Washington State University student Swadheen Bhowal, allegedly fled the scene on foot before officers arrived, said Breshears. While the agency continued to investigate the scene, Bhowal turned himself in to the department a few hours after the crash. Bhowal was arrested and charged with suspicion of driving under the influence, reckless driving and hit-and-run, according to public records.

