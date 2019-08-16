Car struck by tree

Back on July 23, a storm with wind speeds as high as 62 mph hit the Priest Lake area, and this Mazda 6 was one of the casualties of the many trees that were blown down that evening. Moscow’s Keith Gunther snapped and submitted the photo.

