BIZ BITS
A business that began in a storage unit has purchased and is renovating a brick-and-mortar location in Pullman.
Palouse Floors and Carpet Cleaning has acquired a former gas station at 640 S. Grand Ave. that it has rented for about two years, said business manager Sean Dinius.
The business was founded about four years ago by the husband-and-wife team of Dan and Cassi Fitzgerald. He is a pastor at Living Faith Fellowship in Pullman.
The company started with a used carpet-cleaning van and have since upgraded equipment and expanded services, Dinius said.
The staff has grown to nine and numbers as many as 15 in the summer. Many of the employees were born and raised in the area, he said.
They clean floors and upholstery, complete flood abatement, install flooring and do retail sales of flooring, Dinius said.
The company frequently is hired to clean privately owned housing rentals where Washington State University and University of Idaho students live.
The towns of Pullman, Moscow, Troy, Potlatch, Albion, Colfax, Uniontown and Colton are in the service area of the business.
Appointments can be made by calling (509) 715-1300 or emailing palousefloors@gmail.com.
A home for homes on wheels
Retired couples and itinerant workers renting by the month fill many of the spaces at the recently opened RiverValley RV Park in North Lewiston.
The 60-space park on 2½ acres at 433 24th St. N. is about two-thirds full after debuting two weeks ago, said manager Jennifer Long-Shubert.
“There is a really big demand in the valley,” Long-Shubert said. “It’s so needed.”
As of Wednesday, four parties had stayed in six spots set aside for short-term visits and two travelers had made reservations for them for later this month, she said.
Providing a pleasant experience for all customers is a priority, Long-Shubert said.
The business features full hookups with electricity, water and sewer. Wireless internet and garbage service are included in the monthly fee of $450 for lots that are 35 feet by 25 feet, or 45 feet by 25 feet. Electricity is paid separately. As many as two pets are permitted as long as they are well behaved.
The park has coin-operated laundry facilities and bathrooms with showers accessed through security codes that tenants can use for a $5 fee.
Long-Shubert is on site from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and a video surveillance system monitors the property all the time.
“My motto is clean, safe and secure,” Long-Shubert said. “I always have my cellphone with me and (two of the owners) are always minutes away.”
The parent company of the park is MDTK Properties LLC. It is owned by Marvin and Dorothy Nash, of Lewiston, and their friends, Tate and Kimberly Childress, of Vancouver, Wash.
The Nashes are familiar faces in Lewiston. Before entering semi-retirement, they owned M&D Flat Roof Systems. Marvin Nash, a one-time Valley National Eight Ball League Association World Speed Pool Champion, continues to compete.
Dorothy Nash has been a bus driver for the Lewiston School District for 25 years, and, like her husband, is a competitive pool player.
They own a second recreational vehicle park 1½ blocks away with 16 sites called M&D’s RV Park. The lengthy waiting list for that park was one of the reasons the Nashes decided to construct RiverValley RV Park, Long-Shubert said.
The telephone number of RiverValley RV Park is (208) 413-5400. Its email address is rivervalley@gmail.com.
American Cruise Lines hires airport board member to help with guest services
A Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority board member has taken a new job in the travel industry.
Laurie Wilson recently told the Lewiston City Council she is employed by American Cruise Lines, which calls on the Port of Clarkston.
Her position is guest services liaison. She previously was a director of sales and catering for Hells Canyon Grand Hotel for 17 years.
“I (want) to get them shopping downtown,” she said of her plans for cruise boat passengers. “I want to get them to our vineyards and I want to get them golfing.”
American Cruise Lines has five luxury vessels this season on a journey that takes clients as far west as Astoria, Ore., and as far east as Clarkston. No other company has as many boats deployed on the route along the Columbia and Snake rivers.
The Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport is a preferred airport of American Cruise Lines. The airport has remodeled a room into a waiting area used exclusively for cruise boat passengers during the season, which runs from late March into mid-November.
Wilson made the announcement when airport officials were making a presentation to the City Council. Lewiston and Nez Perce County share ownership of the airport.
Lewiston massage therapist offers help to those with pain, headaches
Individuals with chronic pain or tension headaches are among those Phil Russell, a licensed massage therapist, treats at his business, Ridgeline Bodywork.
Sessions cost $125 per hour, and he does bodywork that is generally “deep” and “very detailed,” Russell said in an email.
Ridgeline Bodywork is located inside Snap Fitness at 625 21st St. in Lewiston. Appointments can be made online at RidgelineBodywork.com or by calling (208) 413-0845.
In addition to massage therapy, Russell teaches kinesiology at Twin Rivers Therapeutic Massage Academy in Lewiston and is a whitewater rafting guide for OARS Dories. The latter is a Lewiston-based company that runs multi-day trips on the Snake and Salmon rivers.
It was that job, Russell said, that prompted him to move to Lewiston last year after living in Texas, where he was an instructor and massage therapist at Oak Haven Massage in Austin and San Antonio for five years.
Gastroenterologist hired by Gritman clinic
MOSCOW — A board-certified gastroenterologist has joined the Gritman General Surgeons and Gastroenterology clinic in Moscow.
Dr. Lee Hixson performs endoscopes and colonoscopies for polyp and cancer detection. He also treats problems such as bowel irregularity, heartburn and swallowing problems, hemorrhoid bleeding, inflammatory bowel disease, liver and gallbladder disease and ulcer symptoms.
Hixson serves on the clinical faculty of the University of Idaho WWAMI Medical Education Program as an assistant professor.
Before joining Gritman, he was on the clinical staff of St. George Regional Hospital and Cedar City Hospital in the St. George, Utah, area. From 2016-19, he practiced at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
Gritman General Surgeons and Gastroenterology is located at 2400 W. A St. Its telephone number is (208) 883-1177.
Health care foundation announces ‘fast-track’ grants; more applications being taken
The Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation awarded small “fast-track” grants in April and is accepting applications for more through May 31.
The Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation was established in 2017 by Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden as part of the sale of St. Joseph Regional Medical Center by Ascension Health, a nonprofit, to RCCH Healthcare Partners, a for-profit business.
Those eligible to apply for grants are government, public and nonprofit, tax-exempt organizations and governmental entities. Applications and additional information are available at lewisclarkhealth.org.
The $183,866 the foundation donated in April went to the following groups:
Valley Community Center, Clarkston, $7,500, heating, ventilation and air conditioning replacement project.
Red Door Food Kitchen/First Christian Church, Clarkston, $10,000, operating funds.
LaCrosse Park & Recreation, LaCrosse, Wash., $8,955, main pump replacement at city pool.
LC Crew, Lewiston, $5,000, shoes for kids in need.
Glenwood Caribel Volunteer Fire District, Kamiah, $10,000, equipment upgrade.
Friendly Neighbors Senior Citizens Inc., Moscow, $5,000, operating funds.
LaCrosse Community Outreach, LaCrosse, $10,000.
Rosalia Volunteer Firefighters Association, Rosalia, Wash., $10,000, training mannequin project.
Wallowa Mountain Hells Canyon Trails Association, Enterprise, Ore., $3,000, Wallowa Mountain exercise trails project.
Wallowa Mountain Hells Canyon Trails Association, Enterprise, $3,000, member first aid training.
Clearwater County Free Library District, Weippe, $2,500, Move On in Libraries.
Kooskia Emergency Services, Kooskia, $4,511, replacement of stretcher.
Friends of Wallowa School District, Wallowa, Ore., $10,000, Wallowa weight/strength training facility.
Friendly Senior Citizens, Troy, Idaho, $6,000, gas for helpers/cooks and supplies for seniors and building rental.
Interlink Inc., Clarkston, $10,000, home safety materials support.
Family Promise of Lewis Clark Valley, Lewiston, $10,000, new foundation shelter program and Family Promise diaper bank.
Echo Hills Church, Lewiston, $5,400, automated external defibrillator procurement.
Stone Bridge Reentry Services, Clarkston, $10,000, fresh start program.
First Step 4 Life Recovery Center, Lewiston, $10,000, Ruins 2 Recovery.
Juliaetta-Kendrick Good Samaritan Food Bank, Kendrick, $3,000.
Tough as Nails, Rosalia, $5,000, Sustain and Maintain.
Homes of Hope, Lewiston, $10,000, programs and operations.
Willow Center for Grieving Children, Lewiston, $10,000, grief mental health support groups.
Friends of the Joseph Firefighters, Enterprise, Ore., $5,000, mass casualty response kits.
Clearwater County Senior Citizens Inc., Orofino, $10,000, walk-in freezer campaign.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.