VANCOUVER, Wash. — Criminal charges against a man suspected in the 1994 murder of a Vancouver, Wash., woman have been dismissed.

Richard Knapp, 60, was released from the Clark County Jail this week after several years in custody. Detectives had used a genealogy database to charge him for the rape and murder of Audrey Frasier.

Knapp’s trial was set to start next week, but another suspect in the case changed their story in a new deposition. Knapp’s lawyers told Oregon Public Broadcasting that one of Frasier’s neighbors admitted in the deposition that he had sex with her the night she died.

