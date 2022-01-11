Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 65 new cases of COVID-19 in Latah County on Monday, a daily total not seen since November 2020. These numbers reflect updates since Friday.
There have been 4,682 confirmed cases, 344 probable cases and 41 deaths in Latah County since the pandemic began. No new deaths were reported.
The latest cases include six people younger than the age of 18, 22 people between ages 18-29, 13 people in their 30s, nine people in their 40s, six people in their 50s, seven people in their 60s and two people in their 70s.
Whitman County Public Health reported 84 new cases and seven new hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in the county since Friday. No new deaths were reported.
There have been 6,577 confirmed cases, 291 hospitalizations and 83 deaths in Whitman County since the start of the pandemic.