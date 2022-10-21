Cat and mouse throwback

With colder weather upon us, Moscow's Stephanie Manson delivered this image taken last winter. "Arlo the cat does not seem phased by this large creature who paid us many a visit. ... Wondering if she will return this year." Have a photo you'd like to share with out readers? Upload them at inaldn360.com or send to photo@dnews.com.

