Cats show affection, too; just not like a dog might

People are still trying to understand if, despite centuries of domestication, their cats really care for them.
Most often, people compare how dogs and cats show bonding toward humans. Let’s just drop that measuring stick right here, because cats are simply different.
Those differences aside, cats do show affection toward humans and scientists now put those behaviors into several categories.
Cats behave toward humans more like they behave toward other cats. That is, cats use their sense of smell much more than people think. Cats use scenting much like humans use identification badges visually in an organization. That is, cats use their memory of the scents of their closest companions for identification and protection.
Cats can smell the scent of group mates over much longer distances than people think. They also project their scent, from more places than people know.
Cats have scent glands on their heads, around their ears, and along their flanks. That anatomical fact helps us understand why cats like to rub their heads and ear region on us a lot. They are marking us. And when they slink around in our houses rubbing their flanks on the corners marks the house as theirs; all other cats stay away.
With the popularity of yoga, people have come to understand what “doggy down,” means in dog language. It is both a greeting and an invitation to play. Cats perform similar but different behaviors upon greeting you.
Cats send their tails straight up to greet you and they tend to stand erect on all four legs, too. If their tail curls slightly into a question mark shape, that is often their invitation to play. They often use their tails similarly to curl around another cat’s tail as a sign of trust. They do the same to us when they do those figure-of-eight moves around our legs.
When a cat drops and exposes their belly, it is a sign of a strong bond with you. Unlike dogs, however, cats don’t solicit belly rubs. Doing so will often get you a set of claws or even teeth as a result. Instead, when lying down, they still prefer the rubs around their head, face, and ears.
The feline high-five is the head bump or that thump you feel on the back of your legs when you walk away, perhaps to leave. They only dish those out for their best buddies.
Cats signal a lot with their blinking, too. If you are new to the cat or are a potential rival or threat, you get the unblinking stare down. Solid eye contact is a threat response in many animals for the obvious reasons involving hyper-vigilance around threats.
The slow blink is the language of love and affection as are the eyes held half-closed while you rub their heads. Behaviorists say that if one encounters a new cat and wants to begin bonding, try a slow progression of eye blinking aimed at them. It often breaks the ice faster.
Universally, law enforcement officers are trained to initially maintain 17 to 20 feet distance between themselves and potential threats. The reason is a person with a knife can cover that distance and kill or injure before the cop can react. Cats behave similarly.
Initially cats keep their distance and maintain that stare. They walk like predators quartering your stance. As the relationship develops over time, that cat will come closer eventually getting to the rubbing stages described above.
If they really like you, they may settle in on your lap, groom themselves and eventually lick you, too.
