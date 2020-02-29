The Whitman County Cattlemen’s Association is offering one or more scholarship awards this year. Each scholarship awarded will be no less than $1,000.
Applicants must have a home address in Whitman County, be a graduating high school senior or home-schooled equivalent and must be continuing their course of study in an agriculture-related field at a two-or four-year college, university, trade or technical school.
The application deadline is April 1.
Applications are available from Whitman County high school counselors through an email request to wcca2011@gmail.com, at wcca-wa.org and through the following shortened link: bit.ly/36gC9SP.
For additional information, contact Kim Weerts at (509) 288-1042.