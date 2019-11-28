The official cause of the fire that destroyed a large barn housing a piano restoration business last month north of Moscow was unable to be determined because of the extent of the fire damage to the building and its contents, according to a city of Moscow news release.
The fire investigation revealed the barn was heated by an external kerosene heater and a freestanding wood stove that had recently been installed inside the barn. It is possible the origin and cause of the fire may have been combustible products placed too close to the forced air supply of the kerosene heater.
The estimated value of the loss of the building is $150,000 and the estimated value of the contents is more than $1,000,000.
The barn was leased to Moscow’s Clint Hughes, who owns Grand American Piano.
Hughes told the Daily News last month 50 to 60 pianos were consumed in the fire. He estimated he owned 30 or 40 of the pianos, and he was restoring the rest of them for clients.
The fire also destroyed several of Hughes’ high-end guitars, his van, his business computer and records, and all of his tools, materials and equipment used to acquire, rebuild and deliver pianos.
The blaze, reported at about 8 p.m. Oct. 21 on Foothill Road about three miles north of the city limits, swirled 50 feet into the night sky. No one was injured.