Punxsutawney Phil may have been correct after all in his prognostication of six more weeks of winter.

Ken Daniels of the National Weather Service at Spokane said Monday the eight- to 14-day outlook is likely to bring below-normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation for the area.

“We don’t want to announce winter is over yet,” Daniels said. “It is a bit unusual we’re seeing temperatures below normal this time of year.”

