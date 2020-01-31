Rotarians’ motto is “service above self,” and the Rotary Club of Moscow has taken that adage to heart over the past century by donating more than $300,000 to fund community projects and activities.
This week marks the 100th anniversary of the club, which is having a celebration at 5 p.m. today at the 1912 Center in Moscow. Maynard Fosberg, a 100-year-old Moscow resident who served as club president in 1969-70, will be the honorary president at the celebration.
“It’s a big birthday party, but it’s also a very unique situation where we have a club that has survived the ins and outs of a lot of things that have happened in the last 100 years and we’re still going strong,” said Connie Hall, a club member since 2003 and chairwoman of the club’s centennial celebration.
The club has volunteered and donated to countless nonprofit organizations, projects and activities on the Palouse, but its members’ largest contribution may have been the funding and construction of Rotary Veterans Memorial Pavilion, or Palouse Ice Rink, at the Latah County Fairgrounds in Moscow.
Steve Bush, former longtime club member, said Rotarians donated about $250,000 of their own money — not club money — to build the rink.
Ken Hall, Connie Hall’s late husband and a Rotarian, served as the general contractor for the project. Other Rotarians, prison inmates and volunteers helped build the rink, which opened in 2001.
After the rink was constructed, the city of Moscow pitched in $165,000 from the Hamilton Fund — money dedicated by the late Moscow resident Bob Hamilton to benefit the city’s youth — to replace the sand base under the ice with concrete and install hockey boards for the perimeter of the rink, Bush said.
The Rotary owned and managed the rink until 2010.
Connie Hall said in the early years of the club, it was active in working on plans for city lighting and street paving. In the 1980s and 1990s, the club spent a great deal of time building gardens and paths for nursing homes and activity centers.
It has contributed playground equipment, ceremonial benches, landscaping and paths to Moscow’s Jim Lyle Rotary Park. In 2018, two benches were installed recognizing the late Jim Lyle, a Rotarian, and Rotarians Dean Vettrus and Fosberg.
The club’s centennial project is to install a flagpole at the park. The city, which owns and manages the park, is asking for public comments on proposed designs for new playground equipment to replace the existing wooden playground structure.
The following groups have benefited from club donations, just since 2017: Palouse Ice Rink; Distinguished Young Women of Idaho; Palouse Habitat for Humanity; Latah County Youth Advocacy Council; ShelterBox USA; Juliaetta-Kendrick Food Bank; Palouse Harmony Chorus; Sojourners’ Alliance; Latah Recovery Center; Weekend Backpack for Kids food program; Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre; Officer Newbill Kids Safety Fair; Moscow High School Environmental and Human Rights/International clubs; and a University of Idaho scholarship program.
The club also contributes to national and international causes.
Connie Hall said the club has spent the past 20 years working on PolioPlus, a worldwide Rotary effort to eradicate polio.
Nationally, the club is active in supporting youth exchange in which one to three area students will be sent to another part of the world, and, in exchange, one to three students from around the globe will enroll in school on the Palouse.
She said a girl from Sicily, Italy, came to the Palouse in August as part of the program.
“The whole idea, of course, behind that is to promote peace and understanding,” Connie Hall said of the exchange program.
The club’s primary source of fundraising comes from making and selling kettle corn at the Moscow Farmers Market.
“We have addicted everybody to kettle corn at the farmers market,” Connie Hall said.
The club has about 30 members and has averaged about that amount in recent years. It had as many as 60 in the 1930s and 1940s, she said. U.S. Rotaries started allowing women in the clubs in the late 1980s.
There are about 1.2 million Rotarians in more than 35,000 clubs worldwide.
