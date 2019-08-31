Celebrating Meals on Wheels

Pullman Community Council on Aging received a $2,500 donation to its Pullman Meals on Program after being nominated by Whitman County farmer Cheryl Druffel, center, middle row. Druffel is a long-time delivery volunteer for Meals on Wheels, one of hundreds from 15 Pullman churches and businesses who deliver a hot meal 365 days a year to homebound and vulnerable seniors. Druffel is pictured with Pullman Community Council on Aging board members and staff. The money was made available through the the Bayer Fund’s “America’s Farmers Grow Communities” program, which provides farmers the opportunity to support nonprofit organizations they care about in their communities.