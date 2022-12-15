Celebrating the historic home

Artist Sarah Olson poses with her submission for the McConnell Mansion Masterpieces Community Art Show.

 Courtesy of Sarah Olson

Sarah Olson, a Moscow native, fondly recalls her school trips to the McConnell Mansion, and when she saw a flyer calling for submissions to a community art show, she knew she wanted to make a piece for it.

The McConnell Mansion Masterpieces Community Art Show drew 15 local artists to design artwork based on the mansion, said Hayley Noble, director of the Latah County Historical Society. The show is open through Friday, with a special showing from 4-7 p.m. today at the mansion, 110 S. Adams St., Moscow.

Olson’s piece is an 8-by-10-inch acrylic painting and is inspired by the Victorian work ethic, the intricate details of the house and the details in doilies. The attention to detail in the craftsmanship had always impressed Olson and she wanted to incorporate those details into a painting.

Recommended for you