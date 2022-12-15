Celebrating the historic home

Sarah Olson, a Moscow native, fondly recalls her school trips to the McConnell Mansion, and when she saw a flyer calling for submissions to a community art show, she knew she wanted to make a piece for it.
The McConnell Mansion Masterpieces Community Art Show drew 15 local artists to design artwork based on the mansion, said Hayley Noble, director of the Latah County Historical Society. The show is open through Friday, with a special showing from 4-7 p.m. today at the mansion, 110 S. Adams St., Moscow.
Olson’s piece is an 8-by-10-inch acrylic painting and is inspired by the Victorian work ethic, the intricate details of the house and the details in doilies. The attention to detail in the craftsmanship had always impressed Olson and she wanted to incorporate those details into a painting.
For Sandra Stoops, the McConnell Mansion is a connection to her grandmother, who was born in Sweden 146 days before the McConnell family moved in.
Stoops’ piece connects the two with a photo of the mansion and a photo of her grandmother’s childhood home. She recently went to visit her family and see the home in person.
“It’s been kind of wonderful,” Stoops said. “It’s been a remarkable season.”
Stoops moved to Moscow almost nine years ago from the San Francisco Bay area to be closer to her daughter and grandchildren. She is currently on the Moscow Arts Commission and said the arts on the Palouse have always been impressive.
“I have not been disappointed in my arts experience here,” Stoops said.
For Moscow retiree Carolea Webb, the art show was a chance to see her work in a professional showing. She started watercolor painting about five years ago.
Her work sits on top of the piano and like all the other pieces in the show, includes the mansion. The show gave her a chance to expand her painting, many of which before included pets.
“I kind of surprised myself,” Webb said. “I thought it would be a good challenge.”
Her painting for the show also includes an animal — this time, a snow owl.
The artwork could be any size or shape or media, as long as it could fit through the door of the mansion.
Jenny Kostroff wanted to focus on the details of the mansion. Her piece is small enough to sit on a table and when the show is finished, her desk.
Kostroff works across the street from the mansion. She wanted to highlight the small details of the mansion with a collage of color and details.
The McConnell Mansion Masterpieces show is part of the 2022-23 Moscow Artwalk series and will feature music by John Elwood and Sally Burkhart. Light refreshments will be provided. More information is available by phone at (208) 882-1004 or by email to lchslibrary@latahcountyid.gov.