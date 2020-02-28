People will be able to fill out the U.S. census next month, and the government wants everyone to make sure no one is left out, particularly children and college-age residents.
Licett Figueroa Garbe, a specialist with the U.S. Census Bureau, spoke to Whitman County residents last week in Colfax about the census.
Starting the week of March 12, 95 percent of households across America will receive an invitation to respond online to the 2020 Census. It will include information on how to fill out the census online.
People will receive a reminder the following week and at the end of March. If they have not responded by April, residents will receive a paper questionnaire. A final reminder will be sent the week of April 20 and, after July 31, the government will send its representatives to households that have not responded.
The government hopes more people will participate this year thanks to the online option. They can also call a toll-free phone number to respond to the census.
Figueroa Garbe said a study showed that 70 percent of people in the U.S. would self-respond to the census if there was an internet option.
Figueroa Garbe said the census determines the number of House of Representatives seats for each state. It also tells the government where to direct billions in funding for programs and services like Medicaid, schools, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and transportation projects. There are more than 55 federal spending programs in Washington that benefit from the census, she said.
When the government did a study on what most motivated people to respond to the census, government funding was the most common answer.
“People want to know where their taxpayer dollars are going to,” she said.
Figueroa Garbe said two groups of people who historically are undercounted in the Census are children and the college-age demographic.
Studies show that more than 1 million children were not counted in 2010 for many reasons, including that parents did not think they were required to count them.
College students were determined to be the second hardest demographic to count. She said a study found that many did not understand why it was necessary to take the census.
“They didn’t feel like it impacted their life,” she said.
The government is working with school districts and universities to help spread awareness for the census, and Washington State University has rolled out its own marketing campaign to inform students about the census.
The U.S. Census Bureau is obligated by law not to share any identifiable information from the census. It can only use that information to produce statistics. Figueroa Garbe said all bureau employees undergo a background check and could face up to five years in prison for wrongful disclosure of information.
The bureau is hiring census takers. Those interested can apply at 2020census.gov.
