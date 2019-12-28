The apparent low bid for the 1912 Center second floor restoration project came in $250,000 higher than anticipated, making the Heart of the Arts board’s decision to accept or reject the bid a little tougher.
Heart of the Arts Executive Director Jenny Kostroff said architects for the project, which will be paid for by community donations, expected the base bid to be $900,000 to $1 million. Instead, the lowest base bid was $1,249,000 from Quality Contractors, LLC, of Deary. The highest of the four bids received was $1,665,000.
The popular 107-year-old community center on East Third Street in Moscow is owned by the city and managed by the nonprofit Heart of the Arts. The Moscow City Council accepted the proposed renovation design concept in June. The base bid work consists of infrastructure installation, including bathrooms, heating, cooling, sprinkler systems and lighting, as well as constructing a 100-person auditorium and reception gallery.
The four classrooms on the second floor are part of the alternate bids and will be completed as funding allows.
“I know our community needs these spaces upstairs because we’ve been watching the needs grow and they’re different,” Kostroff said. “Each space upstairs offers new value to our community as a whole.”
Quality Contractors’ total bid, which includes the alternate bids, was $1,452,000, and the highest bid Heart of the Arts received was more than $2 million, Kostroff said.
“Like I tell everybody, it’s not going to get cheaper, and we’re going to have better value for our dollars by doing this project now,” she said.
Kostroff said she will gather input from the board and make a decision next week to accept or reject the low base bid. She said the Heart of the Arts has raised $1 million so far and needs to raise $250,000 more in the coming months to meet the low base bid.
“I believe that our community will rise to the occasion to help us get this accomplished,” Kostroff said.
She said if the project does proceed and the fundraising goal is not met in time, the nonprofit might open a line of credit to fund the remaining base bid project amount. If the base bid is accepted, Kostroff said the goal would be to start construction Jan. 6 and finish before summer.
Sandra Kelly, president of the Heart of the Arts board of directors, said she wants to consult with Kostroff and the rest of the board before offering her decision on the bid.
“We’re anxious to get going,” Kelly said. “I know that for sure, and I know in my heart if we can get started I want to, but not at the detriment of the building either.”
She said she expected the bids to come in a little higher than anticipated but noted some of the bids “really seemed astronomical.”
“We want to do it right and we want to make sure it’s continuing to serve the community’s needs in the right way,” Kelly said.
People can donate online at 1912center.org, or write a check to “Heart of the Arts” or “1912 Center” and deliver it to the 1912 Center office, 412 E. Third St., or mail it to P.O. Box 8851, Moscow, ID 83843.
“I deeply appreciate our community,” Kostroff said. “I’m always, always amazed and impressed by the support that this project has received and I’m incredibly grateful.”
