Moscow Art Theatre (Too) and Heart of the Arts, Inc., manager of the 1912 Center in Moscow, will present a one-time staged reading of the comedy “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” by Christopher Durang at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Great Room of the 1912 Center, located at 412 E. Third St.
All funds raised from ticket sales will benefit renovation of the Center’s second floor.
The cast includes local performers including David Harlan, Nancy-Achali Lee-Painter, Kelly Quinnet, Bryce Gowey, Hillary Mosman and Paige Erbele.
Tickets are $25 available at 1912center.org.