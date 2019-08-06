The Pullman Chamber of Commerce will present a Nonprofit Showcase during their August General Membership Luncheon planned for noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 13 at Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St.
The luncheon is open to the public.
Kevin Benson — coach, speaker, professor and performer — will present “Improvisation and Leadership: The Power of ‘Making it Up.’ ”
RSVP by noon Friday be calling (509) 334-3565. Lunch is $15 per person for Pullman Chamber of Commerce members or $18 for non-chamber members.