The University of Idaho and the Moscow Chamber of Commerce will host a Veterans Appreciation Dinner for community members and local veterans. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the International Ballroom at the Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow.
Major General Erik Peterson, director of Force Development, Army Staff-G8 will be the keynote speaker.
Veterans plus one guest will be admitted free of charge. Additional guests are $20 per guest.
It’s recommended to RSVP by Thursday to 2019veteransdinner.eventbrite.com.