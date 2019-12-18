An emotional discussion about a changed street name highlighted a Pullman City Council meeting Tuesday.
During recent City Council meetings, an attorney for the Hood family, a local farming family, objected to the council's decision to change the name of Hood Drive to Brelsford Drive.
The street was renamed to Brelsford Drive after Corporate Pointe Developers bought and developed the land where the street is located. It was named after Corporate Point CEO Duane Brelsford's father.
The council on Tuesday was given the option to either do nothing, rename Brelsford Drive back to Hood Drive or leave Brelsford Drive as it is and possibly designate another road as Hood Drive.
The Hoods’ attorney, Laura Hoopis, was allowed three minutes to make a statement to the council. She emphasized the importance of farmers to the Pullman community and asked why the city would allow this street change when farmers like the Hoods are already hurting enough due to tariffs and the economy.
"Why would you take that honor away from them?" she asked.
After she sat down as the council discussed what to do, Hoopis tried to interrupt the discussion while Mayor Glenn Johnson and a police officer told her multiple times she was not allowed to speak outside of her allocated three minutes. Hoopis then left the meeting escorted by a police officer.
The majority of the council decided to leave Brelsford Drive as it exists and look to possibly name another street after the Hood family.
Tuesday's meeting was also highlighted the appearance of 9th District legislators Sen. Mark Schoesler, Rep. Joe Schmick and Rep. Mary Dye.
They discussed their goals for the upcoming legislation. Among those goals are increasing the number of mental health specialists in Eastern Washington, increasing the number of EMTs in rural areas, bringing more marijuana revenue back to cities and counties and finishing safety projects on State Route 26.
Schmick said he will advocate for changes in the way the state government hands out fines to cities like Pullman, which was fined for violations during the fire department's rescue efforts when an April flood stranded people on Grand Avenue.
In other business, City Attorney Laura McAloon heard suggestions for a city ordinance she is drafting that could require owners of vacant buildings downtown to follow certain rules such as registering their vacant building and improving the building's appearance by dressing up its windows.
The council also approved a $127,885 bid to replace the Neill Public Library roof next summer, and accepted a $260,000 grant from utility company TransAlta to help fund a solar array on the roof of the new City Hall building on Crestview Street.
