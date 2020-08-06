Pullman City Councilor Brandon Chapman has been awarded the Association of Washington Cities’ Certificate of Municipal Leadership, the city announced this week.
The AWC recognizes city elected officials for accomplishing training in roles, responsibilities and legal requirements; public sector resource management; community planning and development; and effective local leadership.
Chapman completed more than 30 hours of training. Other Pullman leaders such as Councilor Pat Wright, Mayor Glenn Johnson and Councilor Nathan Weller have achieved both the CML and the advanced certificate of Municipal Leadership.