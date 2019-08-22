Two years ago, a Pullman girl with a genetic heart defect was granted a chance to meet the cast of one of her favorite Disney Channel movies thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
The next year, Shay Connell wanted to do her own part in helping out children like her by creating a snow cone stand in her neighborhood, with the goal of raising $200 for the charity organization.
Instead, she raised $4,300.
With the help of a generous community, the 10-year-old fourth-grader and her friends decided to do it again, only this time with the goal of raising $5,000.
On Wednesday afternoon, Center Street in Pullman was buzzing with cars and pedestrians stopping by the fundraiser to support Connell’s cause by buying a snow cone or a baked treat.
Connell on Wednesday said her experience with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, during which she got to meet the cast of Disney’s “Descendants 2,” inspired her to join her friends in helping the organization.
“I thought we should give back to all the other kids that need wishes,” Connell said.
Kimberly Carper, a Make-A-Wish wish granter for 19 years, and her son, Jack Carper, helped out at the snow cone stand this year and last year. She said it has turned into a neighborhood-wide event with more than a dozen families donating baked goods to sell and other children holding signs and selling the treats. She estimated about 500 items were donated, which included cookies, brownies and banana bread.
Jack Carper, 11, said because of last year’s success, he and everyone who helped wanted to make it an annual event.
It got the attention of the Pullman Police Department and Pullman Fire Department, who were quick to visit the stand to show their support Wednesday.
Fire and police vehicles lined Center Street, no doubt attracting attention from cars driving by.
Pedestrians with their families and dogs in tow stopped to buy from the stand’s many food options. One woman walked down the sidewalk with two loaves of bread to donate to the baked goods selection.
Shay Connell’s mother, Colleen Welter, said she was surprised at how many people wanted to assist in her daughter’s effort last year and this year.
“People are coming out of the woodwork to help,” she said.
Welter said she wanted to repay the Make-A-Wish Foundation because it gives children like Shay Connell something medicine and doctors cannot give: fun and inspiration.
She said the amount of support they have seen is reflective of the city as a whole.
“Pullman is such an amazing community,” she said. “It’s like a little family.”
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at (208) 883-4640, or by email to akuipers@dnews.com.