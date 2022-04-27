The Community Health Association of Spokane’s medical assistant apprenticeship program received provisional accreditation from the state of Washington this month, the organization announced in a news release Monday.
All registered apprenticeship programs are considered provisional in their first year, said Tamitha Shockley French, CHAS director of communications. This means it is considered an accredited program by the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries, and can act as a training agent, but is not allowed to sponsor other training agents until after the accreditation becomes permanent.
Applications are currently open for CHAS’s next cohort of medical assistant apprentices, with curriculum approved by the State Board for Community and Technical Colleges.
The apprenticeship includes on-the-job training and full-time employment with benefits, according to the news release. The one-year program will have students work hands-on in clinics alongside a coach and team to practice clinical skills and participate in lab studies.
Students who successfully complete the program can transition to regular, full-time employment as a medical assistant at CHAS.
Applicants must be 18 years or older, have a high school diploma or equivalent, and be able to pass a Washington State background check.
More information on the Medical Assistant Apprenticeship program and application can be found at chas.org/careers/MAAP. The application cycle closes May 13.