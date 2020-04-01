Pullman police and fire department officials are urging Whitman County Public Health to release more information about the patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Troy Henderson, director of Whitman County Public Health, spoke during Tuesday’s Pullman City Council meeting about the county’s policy regarding releasing information, such as what cities the patients live in.
He said the county is concerned about the privacy of the patients, especially if they live in a small town where community members are more likely to find out who is sick.
Whitman County is urging people to monitor their health under the assumption that COVID-19 is present in their community.
Pullman Fire Department Chief Mike Heston said he believes first responders have the right to that patient information. He said knowing their whereabouts will help first responders better protect themselves when responding to emergency calls.
“I think it’s critical to our operations that we know where these people are,” Heston said.
Pullman Police Department Chief Gary Jenkins echoed Heston’s remarks.
“I think it’s a matter of safety and health for our staff to have that information,” Jenkins said.
Henderson said first responders should prepare for every emergency call under the assumption that the resident has COVID-19.
Whitcom does screen people who call 911 by asking them questions to determine if they have been exposed to the coronavirus.
Henderson said the county has received a few hundred more test kits that have improved its ability to test Whitman County residents. However, Henderson said the number of people tested still represents too small of a sample size to accurately represent how many people may be infected.
Heston and Jenkins spoke about how they have changed operations to protect against the spread of COVID-19.
Heston said they perform special cleaning on equipment and vehicles. The fire stations have been closed to the public, more personal protective equipment is being used and fewer people are allowed in ambulances, including family members of patients. He said the amount of personal protective equipment available for firefighters is adequate for now.
Jenkins said officers are trying to conduct more interactions with the public via phone, but will still respond in person if needed. In-person business at the police station is suspended and the department is thoroughly cleaned every day.
In other news, construction in the city has shut down with the exception of projects at City Hall, Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport, Washington State University and the Community Action Center’s low-income apartment building.
