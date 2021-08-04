A child care facility that operated on the northern edge of downtown Moscow is expected to open around Sept. 1 on East Palouse River Drive.
The Moscow Board of Adjustment on Tuesday night unanimously approved a conditional-use permit that would allow Gold Mountain Community School to operate at 225 E. Palouse River Drive, south of The Grove apartment complex. The board will consider approving a relevant criteria and standards document, officially approving the permit, at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the mayor’s conference room at City Hall.
“I think it’s a terrific facility for what they want to do,” said Marshall Comstock, Board of Adjustment member.
Leeanne Noble, who owns and operates the school, ran Gold Mountain at the Grange building on North Main Street beginning in 2012 and closed the school in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Noble said the Grange building was a fabulous space and location, but she needed more space so more children, ages 3-7, can attend the preschool/kindergarten.
“This place is beyond my wildest dreams,” Noble said of her new location.
She said the building, which she is under contract to purchase, is 5,000 square feet but the school will comprise 3,000 square feet. Circles of Caring, an adult day care facility, previously used the building.
Noble said she is trying to be part of the solution for the child care shortage in town. The school would serve 30 to 40 students.
Board of Adjustment Vice Chairman Mark Monson called the facility a “perfect location” and a great idea. Board member Tim Thomson said the child care facility is a need in the community.
The school would be accessed via Palouse River Drive and operate 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The property would include a 6,000-square-foot outdoor play area.
No one from the public spoke during the hearing besides Noble.
